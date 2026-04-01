In Fresh Message, Mojtaba Khamenei Extols Sacrifice and Martyrdom; Iran Calls Out Trump's 'April Fool' Joke on Ceasefire

Tehran, Iran: Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei on Wednesday extolled the sacrifice and martyrdom of senior Iranian armed forces leaders as the conflict in West Asia enters into its second month.

In a series of posts shared on the account purportedly attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader recalled the deaths of Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine to IRGC commanders like Qasem Soleimani as sacrifices against US and Israel.

He wrote on X, "Before any of the other fighters, the commanders of the Resistance offered their lives on this path, from Martyr Sheikh #Ragheb_Harb and #Sayyid_Abbas_Mousavi to the Master of the Martyrs of the Resistance, #Sayyid_Hassan_Nasrallah, and #Sayyid_Hashem_Safieddine."

"The sacrifices of precious martyrs such as Haj Qasem Soleimani and other senior commanders of IRGC and the Army stand as the greatest testament to the correctness of the path of resistance against the US and the Zionist regime."

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"Without a doubt, steadfastness and patience in the face of the most obstinate enemies of the Islamic world -- namely the United States and its proxy in the region, the brutal Zionist regime -- were some of the most outstanding characteristics of the martyred Leader and Imam."

He also recalled how history had been filled with the 'pursuit of martyrdom' in his message.

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"The history of the Islamic Resistance has been filled with struggle, courage, and the pursuit of martyrdom," he said.

Iran also dismissed United States President Donald Trump's post of him rejecting Iran's request for a ceasefire.

In the Truth Social post, Trump stated, “Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”

Replying to the post, Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai, wrote on X, "On April Fools’ Day, it’s almost poetic that Donald #Trump still manages to outdo the jokes; talking about a “new” #Iran #president when Dr. #Pezeshkian has been in office all along."

"Reality check: presidents aren’t replaced by tweets… that’s what elections are for," the post added.

Earlier on Monday, Mojtaba Khamenei pledged continued support for resistance movements against the US and Israel in a message written to Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, according to Iranian State Media Press TV.

The message, according to Press TV, reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic's policy remains rooted in "ongoing support for the resistance against the Zionist and American adversary", Hezbollah said, citing the message forwarded by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to Sheikh Qassem.

Khamenei noted that the policy follows the path laid by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Hezbollah's former chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He emphasised that "standing firm and steadfast in the face of the fiercest enemies of the Islamic Ummah (Nation), namely the United States and the Zionist regime, was among the most outstanding characteristics of the martyred Imam," referring to his predecessor.

According to Press TV, he also expressed appreciation for Qassem's message of condolence following the death of the former Iranian leader, and acknowledged the support expressed by Hezbollah fighters towards Iran.

According to Press TV, calling the current moment "sensitive" for the resistance, Khamenei said Hezbollah's chief "bears the responsibility of leading the movement."

With the evolving security situation in the region, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that Iran has approached US for ceasefire negotiations, however he said that it would only be considered once the Strait of Hormuz is opened.