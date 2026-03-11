‘In Memory of Epstein Victims’: Iranian Army Launches Missile With Message Penned for US

Iran: At a time when the Middle East conflict is intensifying, an unusual message written on an Iranian missile has drawn attention online and added another layer to the already complex war narrative.

Amid the escalation of conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shared a picture of one of the missiles that bore a message referring to American financier Jeffrey Epstein and his infamous island.

Iran’s armed forces had launched a missile targeting Tel Aviv with a message: “In memory of the victims of Epstein Island.”

Why Epstein Files on a Missile?

Meanwhile, amid the spiraling conflict, claims have resurfaced that the war itself may be diverting attention from the Jeffrey Epstein files. The preemptive strikes on Tehran by Washington and Tel Aviv, according to a number of critics and internet voices, may be overshadowing further scrutiny of documents disclosed by the U.S. Department of Justice in late January that purportedly reference significant personalities.

These claims suggest the unfolding war, with its devastating impact on civilian lives, may be distracting public attention from the controversy surrounding the Epstein case. Some voices have even alleged that the situation could be benefiting Donald Trump by redirecting the global conversation away from the documents.

Background: What is the Jeffrey Epstein Case

Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender known for his wealth, high-profile associations, and criminal activities. He was first convicted in 2008 for solicitation of prostitution that involved a minor.

He was later arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors, which allegedly involved dozens of underage girls. While awaiting trial, Epstein passed away in a Manhattan jail cell. Although there was much debate, his death was officially declared a suicide.

Another Missile Message: “At Your Service, Sayyid Mojtaba”

In another similar occurrence, one of the missiles fired at Israel on March 9 carried a different slogan. A projectile with the Islamic honorific "At Your Service, Sayyid Mojtaba," referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, was displayed by state media.

Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on February 28.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the political council known as the Assembly of Experts pledged devotion to the new leader over the weekend.

There has been political controversy and criticism of the appointment. Donald Trump had dismissed Mojtaba Khamenei as a “lightweight” and insisted again that he should have a say in selecting a new leader in Iran.