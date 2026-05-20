'In No Hurry': Trump on Reaching a Deal With Iran Over Strait of Hormuz; Says Netanyahu 'Will Do Whatever I Ask Him To Do'

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric on Iran on Wednesday, declaring that the U.S. must open the Strait of Hormuz while emphasizing a deliberate pace in dealings with Tehran and highlighting his influence over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated bluntly, "We have to open the Strait of Hormuz. We are going to give it one shot. We are not in a hurry." He reiterated his measured approach, adding that he is "in no hurry" to reach a deal with Iran as tensions in the region continue to simmer.

The comments come against the backdrop of longstanding concerns over Iran's nuclear program, its proxy activities, and threats to global oil shipments through the critical waterway, which carries about one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

The President also projected confidence in his relationship with key allies, telling reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "will do whatever I want him to do" regarding Iran.

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On the international front, the President also addressed Asia policy. Regarding Taiwan, Trump said he plans to speak directly with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te before deciding on an arms deal. "I'll speak to him. We have the situation very well in hand," Trump said. He referenced a recent productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing it as "amazing, actually," and added, "We will work on that – the Taiwan problem."

Trump's approach appears to blend assertiveness on key flashpoints like the Strait of Hormuz with a preference for personal diplomacy and strategic patience.