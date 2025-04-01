IN PICTURES: Bondi Beach Waves Turn Fierce as Powerful Storm Surges Hit Sydney Coast

Sydney: Towering waves pounded the headland near Australia's iconic Bondi Beach on Monday, drawing crowds of onlookers and daring surfers as Australia’s east coast faced intense swells and strong winds.

The extreme surf, caused by a deep low-pressure system off the coast, sent massive whitewater surging over rocky cliffs, creating a dramatic spectacle. Authorities had issued warnings for hazardous conditions along the New South Wales coastline, with some waves reaching heights of up to six meters (20 feet).

Despite the risks, spectators gathered along the scenic Bondi coastal walk, capturing the breathtaking sight on their phones. Besides, adventurous surfers took to the waters, attempting to ride the enormous swells.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has urged residents to exercise caution, warning that strong winds and dangerous surf conditions are expected to persist for the next 24 hours. Beachgoers have been advised to stay out of the water as authorities closely monitor the situation.

The turbulent weather is part of a broader system affecting the eastern seaboard, bringing heavy rainfall and gale-force winds to parts of New South Wales and Queensland. Officials have also raised concerns over coastal erosion in vulnerable areas, with emergency services keeping a close watch.