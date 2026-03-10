In Propaganda Push, Iran Releases Lego-Style Animation Remembering Minab School Victims | Watch

Tehran: As the Middle East war rages on and Iran seems to be defending itself and widening the theatre of the conflict by attacking its Gulf neighbours, it is also fighting a propaganda war, something which has become increasingly effective in today's context.

Iran’s state-run Revayat-e Fath institute has released a Lego-style animation video, which has been shared across social media platforms. The clip has toy renditions of Donald Trump, bombs and even warplanes, and also seems to give a morality pinch to the US, questioning whether it was right for a democracy like the United States, to bomb a school killing more than 100 children.

The video was released on state television after the February 28 attacks by Israel and the US that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 2-Minute Clip

The short animation video has no dialogues starts off with Lego-style models of Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and the devil, while staring at a photo album, the “Epstein file”.

Advertisement

The video should Trump getting angry and hitting a red button that launches a missile that hits a classroom, where girls wearing pink headscarves were seated before a smiling teacher. However, as soon as their teacher writes “My homeland is my life” on the board, the screen goes dark.

Next, viewers are taken to a pile of rubble, among which were found a pink backpack and a pair of pink shoes.

Advertisement

An Iranian military officer, is then seen picking up the bag and weeping, before his tears turn to rage, unleashing the Iranian offensive, by attacking Israel and US sites across the region.

What Has Trump Said About the Strikes

Donald Trump has said that he is ready to accept whatever a Pentagon investigation uncovers regarding the strike that killed around 170 people, that included more than 100 students, at a girls’ school in Minab. The incident that happened on February 28 during the early stages of US-Israeli operations, has led to wide-scale outrage around the world.

Trump initially said he did not “know enough” about the strike. He even suggested that Iran itself might have itself carried out the attack using a Tomahawk missile.