India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi And President Aleksandar Vučić Strengthen Strategic Ties In New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, at Hyderabad House in the national capital, amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. The bilateral meeting follows President Vucic's arrival in Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the summit. He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the significance of the visit in a post on X, stating, “Warm welcome to President of Serbia, Mr Aleksandar Vucic. Union Minister of State for External Affairs received Pabitra Margherita on his arrival at the airport in New Delhi. His participation in the India-AI Impact Summit will impart further momentum to the strong and close friendship between India and Serbia.”

Jaiswal's remarks on how President Vucic's engagement at the summit is expected to strengthen the longstanding and close ties between the two nations. India is hosting the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as a landmark global convening in shaping the future of inclusive, responsible, and resilient Artificial Intelligence.

Building on the momentum of earlier multilateral AI initiatives, including the Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali Summits, the India AI Impact Summit seeks to move beyond aspirations toward delivering real, tangible impact. The summit is structured around the core principles of People, Planet, and Progress, demonstrating how AI can generate meaningful outcomes that serve humanity while advancing inclusive growth, social development, and people-centric innovations that safeguard the environment.

As the first major global AI summit in this series to be held in the Global South, the event is positioned to advance a future where AI's transformative power benefits all, promotes equitable progress, and addresses global challenges responsibly. The summit builds on extensive preparatory work, including five rounds of public consultations and global outreach sessions held in Paris, Berlin, Oslo, New York, Geneva, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

To ensure broad input, regional events across India have amplified grassroots voices, while more than 50 affiliated Pre-Summit Events worldwide have generated actionable insights and widened participation. These efforts, complemented by curated consultation sessions and working groups, reflect India's deeply participatory and consultative approach to organising the India AI Impact Summit.

