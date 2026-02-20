India Attends As Observer; 9 Nations Pledge $7 Billion For Gaza: Here's What Happened At Trump's ‘Board of Peace’ Meeting Day 1

Washington: India on Thursday (February 19) attended the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace as an observer making its first formal engagement with the newly created body spearheaded by US President Donald Trump. The meeting was held at the United States Institute of Peace, bringing together officials from at least 50 countries.

India had not attended the January 22 launch ceremony of the Board of Peace in Davos, where Trump first released this initiative, and said “everyone wants to be a part” of the initiative. India was among several countries along with the European Union (EU) that attended as observers.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting, Trump said, “Almost everybody’s accepted, and the ones that haven’t, will be. And some are playing a little cute- it doesn’t work. You can’t play cute with me.”

India’s Position At Gaza Board Of Peace

On Thursday, India was reportedly represented by Namgya C Khampa, the Charge d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington. The participation of India as an observer nation came a week after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed it was reviewing Trump's invitation to join the body.

On February 12, the MEA had said that the proposal to join the Board was under consideration. While India has not committed to the formal membership yet, it's participation seems to imply a willingness to engage with the forum eventually.

Funding commitments

Opening the first meeting of the Board of Peace, Trump said that nine member states had collectively pledged $7 billion toward a Gaza relief package. Among those countries were, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait.

He further announced that the United States would commit an additional $10 billion to the initiative. However, it is to be noted that a commitment of this stature would require Congressional authorisation. Trump also did not specify how exactly would the funds be allocated.

International estimates by the United Nations, European Union and World Bank place the cost of rebuilding Gaza at roughly $70 billion, making the pledged sum only a fraction of the projected requirements.

“Every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of new and harmonious (region). The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built right here in this room," Trump added.

'Going To Strengthen UN': Trump

The Board of Peace was officially brought to existence by President Trump during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos last month. According to Trump, it was set up to oversee and monitor the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The task of manoeuvring reconstruction efforts in Gaza was also brought under its scope of power.

Since then, US officials have indicated that the Board’s responsibilities could extend beyond Gaza to look after global peace at large, signaling the body to stand as a rival to the United Nations.

Trump had earlier suggested that the initiative "might” replace the United Nations, fueling widespread concern. However, at the first Board of Peace meeting, Trump reportedly sought to temper such concerns stating, “I think the United Nations has great potential, really great potential. It has not lived up to potential. Someday, I won't be here. The United Nations is going to be much stronger. The Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly"

“We are going to strengthen the United Nations. We are going to make sure its facilities are good. They need help, and they need help money-wise. We’re going to help them money-wise, and we’re going to make sure the United Nations is viable," he added.

Troop Deployment and Security Plans Outlined

International Stabilization Force Commander Major General Jasper Jeffers, outlined plans for a large-scale security presence in Gaza at the meeting. Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania had pledged to deploy thousands of troops, while Indonesia also committed personnel, he reportedly said.

Egypt and Jordan have also said that they would assist by training police forces. Jeffers said as per the current plan, about 12,000 police officers and 20,000 soldiers will be deployed. Initial troop deployment will focus on Rafah, a heavily damaged city under Israeli control, where reconstruction efforts are to begin, he added.

Board of Peace Members

Twenty-seven countries have formally joined the body until now including Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Egypt, El Salvador, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Among the observer nations were Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom, besides India.

The matter of disarming Hamas remains central to the ceasefire framework that is being addressed by the Board of Peace.