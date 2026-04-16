India, Austria Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Red Fort Terror Incident; Call For Concerted International Efforts To Combat Terrorism

New Delhi: India and Austria called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism during the visit of Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to India. The two sides condemned the heinous Pahalgam terror attack and the Red Fort terror incident, which took place in the national capital, and underlined the need for cooperation to counter violent radicalisation and extremism.

The details were shared by MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George while addressing a special media briefing on the official visit of the Austrian Chancellor to India here in the national capital on Thursday.

Ambassador George said that the leaders also welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent for enhancing cooperation between India and the EU in areas of counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation.

He said, "Both sides categorically and unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. The leaders welcomed the signing of the 'Letter of Intent' (LoI) to set up a joint working group on counter terrorism, which will serve as a platform to enhance bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism and also counter radicalisation through information, knowledge sharing and capacity building within the appropriate multilateral fora in the framework of the respective collaboration between India and the European Union."

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He added, "The leaders condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam last year and the terror incident near Red Fort in November 2025. They also called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner."

The Ambassador said that the leaders underscored the need for cooperation to counter violent radicalisation and extremism, and specifically the financing of terrorism, including by promoting internationally agreed anti- money laundering standards, as well as to prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and to tackle terrorist recruitment.

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He further noted, "The leaders also reaffirmed a strong commitment to continue taking active measures to disrupt the terror financing linkages and channels, including at the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force."

His remarks come as India and Austria on Thursday concluded 15 outcomes as part of the four-day official visit of Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker to the country, covering key areas including defence, technology, trade, innovation and skills development, with a focus on establishing a Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism between the two nations.

The outcomes were finalised following wide-ranging discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Stocker in New Delhi, marking the first visit by an Austrian Chancellor to India in four decades.

Among the major agreements signed was the Agreement on Audiovisual Co-production, which will promote collaboration between the film industries of both countries, facilitating joint productions and cultural exchange.

To boost business ties, both countries announced a Fast Track Mechanism for Indian and Austrian companies, aimed at addressing investor concerns and improving ease of doing business.

Among the major agreements signed was the Agreement on Audiovisual Co-production, which will promote collaboration between the film industries of both countries, facilitating joint productions and cultural exchange.

To boost business ties, both countries announced a Fast Track Mechanism for Indian and Austrian companies, aimed at addressing investor concerns and improving ease of doing business.

The visit comes at a significant time, following the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which both sides noted would create new opportunities for trade, manufacturing, investment and job creation.