India-bound Thai Cargo Vessel Attacked Near Strait of Hormuz, Three Crew Members Missing

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel sailing towards India was reportedly attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, leaving three crew members missing, according to initial media reports.

The vessel, identified as Mayuree Naree Bangkok, was hit near its stern while passing through waters close to Iran. At the time of the incident, the cargo ship had 23 crew members on board.

Preliminary information indicates that three crew members remain unaccounted for following the attack. Details about the nationality of the missing crew or the condition of the remaining sailors were not immediately clear.

Shipping data from maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic showed that the vessel had departed from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and was en route to India when the attack took place.

The incident occurred close to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints through which a significant portion of global oil and cargo shipments pass.

