'India Can Be a Factor of Stabilisation in Global Affairs': Chile Backs New Delhi's Bid For UNSC Permanent Seat | Image: ANI, AP, Social Media

New Delhi: Chile supports India's aspiration to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the country's Ambassador Juan Angulo M, said, asserting that New Delhi can be a factor of stabilisation in global affairs.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Angulo noted that the multilateral forum must reflect contemporary global realities and called for reforms in the international system.

India has been consistently pushing for a permanent seat in the UNSC, arguing that it has the credentials to be a permanent member of a reformed and expanded Security Council that mirrors present-day global dynamics.

"A multilateral forum is very important for us because we strongly believe in a rules-based world where international norms are respected. But, of course, the multilateral system should also be functional, transparent and more accountable. We have been supporting reforms of the system," Angulo said.

Advertisement

"We support India's aspiration of being a permanent member of the Security Council because we believe this body should better reflect the realities of today, and not the realities of 80 years ago at the end of World War II," he added.

Asserting that today's world is fundamentally different, the Chilean envoy said, "The presence of countries like India in our world today is very different. India can be a stabilising factor, an established factor, in global affairs."

Advertisement

India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat has been backed by major powers including the United States, Russia, France and the United Kingdom, as well as key partners such as Japan, Germany, Brazil and Australia.