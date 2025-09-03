‘We Get Along With India Very Well, But…’: Donald Trump’s Latest On Tariffs As India Bonds With China, Russia

He stressed that while the US and India “get along very well,” the imbalance in tariffs was unacceptable.



"We get along with India very well. But India, for many years, it was a one-sided relationship... India was charging us tremendous tariffs. They were the highest in the world... And we, therefore, were not doing business with India, but they were doing business with us because we weren't charging them foolishly... So they sent in everything they made and poured it into the country... But we would not send in anything, as they were charging us with 100 per cent tariffs," the US President said.



Harley Davidson Example

Highlighting the difficulties faced by American businesses in India, Trump pointed to Harley Davidson, the iconic US motorcycle manufacturer. According to him, the company was hindered by India’s massive import duties.



“Harley Davidson couldn't sell in India, as there was a 200 per cent tariff on a motorcycle. Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant, and now they don't have to pay tariffs,” Trump stated.



‘Totally One-Sided Disaster’

Trump’s criticism extended beyond the Harley Davidson case, with broader accusations that India had long benefited from the US without reciprocity.



Earlier on Truth Social, he wrote: “What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client,’ but we sell them very little. Until now a totally one-sided relationship, and it has been for many decades.”



Calling the arrangement “a totally one-sided disaster,” Trump accused India of charging “the most tariffs of any country” and preventing US businesses from selling in its markets.



Global Trade Tensions Escalate

The tariff battle comes at a time when New Delhi faces heightened uncertainty in the global economy. The US decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian imports was compounded by an additional 25% penalty linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil, intensifying strains in bilateral economic ties.



Trump also underscored that India buys most of its oil and defense products from Russia rather than the US. “They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago,” Trump claimed.



Companies Flocking to US

In defending his protectionist policies, Trump said tariffs were already encouraging companies to shift manufacturing into the US. He emphasized that foreign automakers, including those from China, Mexico, and Canada, were moving production to America to avoid duties.

