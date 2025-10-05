India Charts Course For 2026 BRICS Presidency at RI Conference

Moscow, Russia: India hosted the 4th BRICS RI International Conference, bringing together diplomats, scholars, and policymakers for two days of high-level discussions on the theme "BRICS Multilateralism: Peace & Security, Economic Development & Cultural Exchanges."

Speakers emphasised that the forum allows the Indian community to contribute to shaping the agenda of the upcoming BRICS Summit, ensuring it reflects both India's priorities and the group's shared vision, TV BRICS reported.

BRICS Sherpa, Dammu Ravi, reflected on India's evolving role within the bloc and underlined the importance of building consensus on shared priorities ahead of the 2026 Summit.

Economic cooperation and sustainable development emerged as central themes during the dialogue. Participants discussed key initiatives such as the New Development Bank and intra-BRICS trade, evaluating their role in reshaping the global economic order.

Fulufhelo Netswera, Head of the BRICS Research Institute and a TV BRICS expert, spoke on energy consumption, carbon emissions, and efficiency across BRICS+ nations, stressing the need for collective solutions to address shared environmental challenges.

Throughout the sessions, speakers reiterated the growing influence of BRICS in promoting a more equitable international order. They emphasised the group's efforts to ensure fair representation of developing countries within global institutions such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank.

This perspective aligns with the outcomes of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, where leaders advocated for strengthening multilateralism and inclusive global development.