India, China Population Decline A Great Concern, Says Elon Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk has reacted to a recent study on how population trends will shape up as the world would move towards 2100s. Musk responded with an affirmative ‘Yes’ to a social media post saying that population decline is going to be the greatest threat to humanity.

Taking to social media platform X, Elon Musk shared a post by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley which posted a graph showing declining population trends in various countries including India, China, Pakistan , Nigeria, United States, Indonesia, Ethiopia and DRC.

According to The Lancet study, India will experience a surge in population till late 2050s but would gradually start declining and witness a significant drop by 2100s.

The study also showed that China, unlike India, has already entered into the trend of declining population.

India’s population, which is around 1.4 billion at present, will be reduced to 109.3 crores, while China’s population will be somewhere near to 73.19 crores by 2100s.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s population will be around 79 crores, United States at 33.58 crores, Pakistan at 24.84 crores, Indonesia at 22.87 crores, Ethiopia at 22.35 crores and DRC at 24.63 crores.

World population increased by 71 million in 2024

The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and touched 8.09 billion people on New Year 's Day, according to US Census Bureau estimates released Monday.

The 0.9 per cent increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the world population grew by 75 million people. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates.

The United States grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, and the US population on New Year's Day will be 341 million people, according to the Census Bureau.

The United States was expected to have one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds in January 2025.

International migration was expected to add one person to the US population every 23.2 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the US population by one person every 21.2 seconds, the Census Bureau said.

So far in the 2020s, the US population has grown by almost 9.7 million people, a 2.9 per cent growth rate. In the 2010s, the US grew by 7.4 per cent, which was the lowest rate since the 1930s.