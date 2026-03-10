India Corners Pakistan At UNSC Briefing, Condemns Airstrikes On Afghanistan; Flags Civilian Casualties During Ramadan

New York: India on Monday condemned airstrikes on Afghan territory while raising concerns over humanitarian challenges, cross-border violence and trade restrictions affecting the country during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in Afghanistan.

Delivering India’s statement at the meeting, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish said, “The secretary general’s report also expresses deep concern at civilian casualties caused by cross-border armed violence. We reiterate and support the secretary general’s call urging compliance with obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and ensuring protection of civilians."

India Flagged Civilian Casualties In Afghanistan

India criticised the strikes on Afghan territory, calling them a breach of sovereignty. “India strongly condemns the airstrikes on Afghan territory which are flagrant violations of international law and the UN Charter and the principle of state sovereignty,” Harish said. He further said the attacks had caused significant civilian casualties and displacement.

“It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity on the one hand, while mercilessly carrying out air strikes during the holy month of Ramadan that have killed 185 innocent civilians as of 6 March 2026, around 55% of whom are women and children and displaced over a hundred thousand according to the UNAMA on the other,” he added.

India's Longstanding Ties With Afghanistan

During the briefing, India also highlighted its continued humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan and longstanding ties with the Afghan people. Harish said New Delhi remains committed to supporting the country through development initiatives, healthcare assistance and capacity-building programmes, adding that India has implemented over 500 development partnership projects across Afghanistan's 34 provinces and continues to cooperate with UN agencies and local institutions in sectors such as food security, education, healthcare and sports.

Highlighting a positive development, the envoy referred to the growing popularity of cricket among Afghan youth. “On the bright side, any visitor to Afghanistan today would see Afghan youth enthusiastically playing cricket. The Afghanistan Cricket Team has been winning hearts wherever they have been playing and their spirit and passion in the just concluded Cricket World Cup was notable,” he said. “My nation is proud to be part of their journey and happy to see them bring immense joy to the people of Afghanistan who are enduring so much.”

Concerns Over Trade Routes, Forced Returns

At the same time, India drew attention to the humanitarian pressures facing Afghanistan, particularly the issue of forced returns. Harish referred to concerns raised in the UN Secretary-General’s report regarding the scale of involuntary repatriations. “We add our voice to the Secretary General’s call on Member States to uphold their international obligations in relation to protection, including the principle of non-refoulement and ensure that returns are voluntary, safe, dignified and accompanied by sustained support for reintegration of returnees into communities,” he said.

India also criticised restrictions affecting Afghanistan’s trade routes, warning that such measures could worsen the economic difficulties faced by the landlocked country.

“We also reiterate our grave concern on the practice of trade and transit terrorism by denial of passage for trade and cynical closure of access for a landlocked country,” Harish said, adding that the vulnerabilities of landlocked developing countries “should not be weaponised.”

US Designates Afghanistan As "State Sponsor Of Wrongful Detention"

India's condemnation of the airstrikes in Afghanistan comes as the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio officially designated Afghanistan as a "state sponsor of wrongful detention" on the same day, while calling on the ruling Taliban to immediately release US citizens who are currently being "unjustly detained". In a release on Monday, Rubio condemned the actions of the Taliban, stating that the group "continues to use terrorist tactics, kidnapping individuals for ransom or to seek policy concessions." He further said that "these despicable tactics need to end" and warned that travel to the region remains unsafe for Americans.