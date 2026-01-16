India Engaging with US to Ensure Chabahar Projects Continue Under Conditional Sanctions Waiver: MEA

New Delhi: India on Friday stated that it is engaging with the United States to ensure that work linked to India's projects at Iran's Chabahar Port continues under a time-bound sanctions waiver from Washington, which is set to expire on April 26 this year.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a weekly media briefing told reporters, "On the question of Chabahar, on 28 October, 2025, as you are aware, the US Department of Treasury had issued a letter outlining guidance, the guidance on the Conditional Sanctions Waiver, which is valid until 26 April, 2026. We remain engaged with the US side in working out this arrangement."

Alongside the status of the waiver, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that it is closely monitoring developments related to the 25 per cent additional tariffs announced by the United States and underlined that India maintains a long-standing partnership with Iran.

Earlier on Monday (January 12), US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that any country doing business with Iran will face a 25 per cent tariff. The tariff will be applicable on "any and all business being done with the United States of America and is effective immediately," Trump wrote on the platform.

Iran is currently witnessing anti-government protests, and Trump has encouraged them, stating over the weekend that the US stands ready to help.

Against this backdrop, the MEA highlighted that India-Iran bilateral trade stands at USD 1.6 billion, with exports to Iran at USD 1.2 billion and imports at USD 0.4 billion.

Reiterating the basis for India's continued work at Chabahar, the ministry recalled that the US Department of the Treasury had issued guidance on October 28, 2025, on a conditional sanctions waiver for the port, which remains valid till April 26, 2026, and added that India continues to remain engaged with the US side in working out the arrangement.

India proposed developing the Chabahar Port in 2003 to provide an alternative route for Indian goods to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia via road and rail connectivity under the International North-South Transport Corridor, bypassing Pakistan. The progress on the project had slowed earlier due to US sanctions on Iran linked to its suspected nuclear programme.

To operationalise India's role at the port, a long-term agreement was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and the Port & Maritime Organisation of Iran. The agreement replaces the initial 2016 pact covering India's role at the Shahid Beheshti terminal in Chabahar Port, which had been extended annually.