India Firmly Rejects Bangladesh Claims, Denies Anti-Bangladesh Activities on Its Soil

Dhaka, Bangladesh: India on Sunday "categorically rejected" the claims made by the interim Government of Bangladesh, addressing to Dhaka's recent press note and clarifying its position amid intensified diplomatic exchanges between the two neighbours.



In a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it said, “India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025.”

The statement was made just minutes after the Indian High Commissioner was called by the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express Dhaka's grave concerns regarding remarks made by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was accused of instigating violence from overseas.



India reaffirmed its unwavering support for Bangladesh's democratic process. "We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere," the MEA stated.

The MEA categorically denied claims that actions against Bangladesh's interests were being carried out on Indian territory. "India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh," stated the statement.



"We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," the MEA stated.

The reaction comes after Bangladesh made a forceful declaration in which it demanded the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, charged them with inciting violence, and expressed alarm over alleged plans to undermine the next elections.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian High Commissioner today to convey the Government of Bangladesh's serious concern to the Government of India for allowing fugitive Sheikh Hasina to continue to make incendiary statements calling upon her supporters to engage in terrorist activities in Bangladesh, aiming to thwart the upcoming parliamentary elections" , the foreign ministry of Bangladesh stated in a statement.

"Bangladesh reiterated her call for the expeditious extradition of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to face the sentences handed down by the judicial authorities in Bangladesh" , said the statement.



Additionally, the ministry alerted the Indian envoy about what it described as anti-Bangladeshi actions by fugitive Awami League members who are currently residing in India. Planning, organizing, and assisting terrorist actions within Bangladesh to impede the voting process are believed to be among these operations.

"The Ministry also drew the attention of the envoy to anti-Bangladesh activities by fugitive Awami League members staying in India, including planning, organising and helping to carry out terrorist activities inside Bangladesh in order to hinder the upcoming elections. The Indian Government was called upon to expeditiously act to end the criminal actions by these fascist terrorists and extradite them to Bangladesh as soon as possible", the statement said.

In order to stop suspects connected to the recent attempt on the life of Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi from escaping, the ministry also asked India for assistance.

"The Ministry further sought India's cooperation in preventing the escape to India of the suspects involved in the recent attempted assassination of Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi and, in case they manage to enter into Indian territory, to ensure their immediate apprehension and extradition to Bangladesh", it said.

"The Ministry emphasised that as a neighbour, India is expected to stand with the people of Bangladesh in upholding justice and safeguarding democratic processes", the statement said.