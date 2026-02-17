India-France Elevate Ties to ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ During Macron’s Landmark Visit, MEA Lists Major Outcomes

Mumbai: In a move that redefines the geopolitical landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron today elevated the bilateral relationship between India and France to a "Special Strategic Partnership." Speaking during his fourth official visit to India, President Macron described the bond as "remarkable and unique," emphasizing a foundation built on trust, openness, and mutual ambition. The upgrade comes as both nations look to secure strategic autonomy and offer the world a model of cooperation distinct from global hegemony.

At the India–France Innovation Forum, Macron said, "The question is no longer whether India innovates. The question is, who will innovate with India? And France is the only clear answer. We are here. We want to be here with you. And we are not leaving. Jai ho, as we say in the famous movie. So long live the Indo-French relationship."

He also highlighted inspiring success stories of Indian-origin leaders to demonstrate India's prominent role in the global tech sector.

“The CEO of Alphabet is Indian. The CEO of Microsoft is Indian. The CEO of IBM is Indian. The CEO of Adobe is Indian. The CEO of Palo Alto Networks is Indian. The CEO of Chanel is from Kolhapur, right here in this state...India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it,” Macron said.

Key Pillars of the New Strategic Roadmap

The discussions in Mumbai covered an expansive range of sectors, with a heavy emphasis on defense, high technology, and infrastructure:

1. Defense & Aerospace: Both leaders reaffirmed deep cooperation on Rafale fighter jets, submarines, and the joint development of engines for fifth-generation fighter jets. Macron highlighted a commitment to total technology transfer.

2. Infrastructure & Connectivity: France has emerged as a reliable partner in developing India’s high-speed rail network, with aeronautics remaining a cornerstone of industrial collaboration.

3. Innovation & AI: The leaders officially inaugurated the "India-France Year of Innovation 2026." This includes the launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS and initiatives to ensure transparent, open, and multilingual AI algorithms.

4. Space & Global Governance: India has been invited to a major space summit in France this July. Both nations pledged to work together on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the International Solar Alliance.

A Vision for 2026 and Beyond

President Macron noted that 2026 would be a "turning point" for the relationship. With India chairing BRICS and France chairing the G7, Macron extended a formal invitation to PM Modi for the upcoming G7 summit, signaling a joint effort to resolve global conflicts through multilateralism and the UN Charter.

"We want to move forward together in global competition... and offer a model to the world on how to work with each other while respecting diversity and the rule of law," President Emmanuel Macron said.

Mobility and Trade

In a major win for people-to-people ties, Macron announced that France is studying the elimination of transit visa requirements for Indian citizens. Furthermore, both leaders welcomed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India, which is expected to catalyze growth for startups and SMEs in both nations.

Macron India visit: List of outcomes

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has listed the major outcomes during Macron's visit to India. They include:

1. Upgrading of the India-France relationship to "Special Global Strategic Partnership”

2. Establishment of annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue for regularly reviewing implementation of the elevated partnership and Horizon 2047 Roadmap

3. Launch of the India-France Year of Innovation

4. Launch of the India-France Innovation Network

5. Inauguration of H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka

6. Renewal of the Agreement between Government of India and French Republic on Defence Cooperation

7. Joint Venture between BEL and Safran to produce HAMMER missiles in India

8. Reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments

9. Constitution of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group

10. Joint Declaration of Intent for Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals

11. Letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between DST and CNRS

12. Amending Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between India and France

13. Letter of Intent between T-Hub and Nord France on strategic cooperation in start-up ecosystems, innovation and technology

14. Memorandum of Understanding for Scientific collaboration between DST and CNRS

15. Joint Declaration of Intent on establishing an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology

16. Launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi

17. Letter of Intent between DBT and ANRS on Cooperation in Research and Development on Infectious Diseases and Global Health Research

18. Agreement for the establishment of Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences

19. Letter of Intent to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics

20. Renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on Renewable Energy Cooperation