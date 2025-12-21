India Halts Visa Operations In Bangladesh's Chittagong Amid Rising Safety Concerns

India has suspended its visa services in Bangladesh’s Chittagong (Chattogram) effective from Sunday, December 21, 2025, following the recent security situation at the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) in Chattogram. In an official statement, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC), Bangladesh, confirmed that services would remain suspended for an indefinite period.

"Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice," the statement read.

The suspension follows reports of security concerns near the diplomatic mission earlier this week. The IVAC has clarified that the decision to resume services will depend on a thorough assessment of the local political situation.

"The announcement for reopening the visa centre will be made after reviewing the situation," the IVAC Bangladesh added.

Current Situation

The heightened security situation coincides with a series of violent incidents across Bangladesh. On Sunday, ten individuals were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, confirmed the legal action in a post on X.

"10 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case: Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: Law enforcement agencies have arrested ten individuals in connection with the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh," Yunus stated.

