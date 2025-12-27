India in Toronto Launches 'One Stop Centre for Women', Know Details | Image: ANI

For many Indian women, moving to Canada is a journey of ambition. However, isolation and domestic or legal distress can quickly turn that dream into a daunting crisis. Recognizing this, the Consulate General of India in Toronto has launched the One Stop Centre for Women (OSCW)-a dedicated support system for Indian nationals facing domestic violence, abuse, abandonment, or exploitation.

Support For Women in Distress

The OSCW provides a "beneficiary-centred" approach, ensuring women are not forced to navigate a foreign legal and social system alone.

The services include:

Crisis Intervention: Immediate counseling and psychosocial support.

Legal Guidance: Coordination of legal advice and assistance within the framework of Canadian local laws.

Resource Navigation: Direct pathways to Canadian community and social service resources.

Financial Aid: Available on a means-tested basis in accordance with Government of India rules.

A Safe Space Led by Women

The Centre is managed by a woman Administrator, ensuring that every interaction is rooted in empathy, dignity, and shared understanding. All support is handled through a 24/7 helpline to provide a prompt response to urgent distress calls.

How to Reach the OSCW

The Centre operates directly from the Consulate General of India in Toronto. This service is exclusively for Indian passport holders.

24/7 Helpline: +1 (437) 552 3309

Email: osc.toronto@mea.gov.in

Location: Consulate General of India, Toronto

A Shift in Consular Care