New Delhi: India has received an invitation to join the Gaza 'Board of Peace' by US President Donald Trump, sources have said on Sunday. In the last few days, Trump has invited several world leaders to join this association, which aims to strategically deal with international conflicts, beginning with Gaza.

What is the 'Board of Peace'

The 'Board of Peace' as an international body came into existence in November 2025, after receiving a mandate from UN Security Council Resolution. The aim of it was to oversee Gaza's administration, reconstruction, and economic recovery following the war. On Thursday (January 15), Trump formally established the ‘Board of Peace', and announced it in a social media post. The White House had said there would be a main board, chaired by Trump, a Palestinian committee, and a second "executive board" that would possibly play a more advisory role.

“As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition. These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future! With the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, we will secure a COMPREHENSIVE Demilitarisation Agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of ALL weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel. Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full Demilitarization. As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way. The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is NOW,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

On Friday, the White House unveiled the list of people appointed to the "Board of Peace" to oversee phase two of his 20-Point Peace Plan to end the Gaza conflict. The names include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House said in a statement. Apollo Global Management's CEO, Marc Rowan, and US Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel were also included.

World leaders express concern

Governments across the world have expressed scepticism on Sunday about Trump's invitation to join his “Board of Peace”. Diplomats have also raised concerns that this could be an attempt to sideline the work of the United Nations. However, the White House said in a post on X, "This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, visiting South Korea, reportedly said that her country was ready to do its part, while Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney had said on Sunday he had agreed to Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza, although further details regarding how the plan would come into action are yet to be worked out. Earlier today, Pakistan said in a statement that they have also been invited to join the Gaza "Board of Peace".

