India Is Maldives’ ‘Most Trusted Partner’: Muizzu Backs PM Modi, Signs Key Deals in Shift from ‘India Out’ Stand

New Delhi: “India has long stood as the Maldives’s closest and most trusted partner,” said Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Male on Friday; marking a notable shift from his previous support for the ‘India Out’ campaign.

Speaking at the Presidential Office where the two leaders met, Muizzu acknowledged India’s continued support, especially in times of crisis, referring to the country as the Maldives’ First Responder. He also hosted an official banquet in honour of Prime Minister Modi and praised his leadership.

The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions focused on strengthening cooperation across development, infrastructure, climate action, healthcare, and capacity building. Both emphasised the need to enhance defence and maritime security ties, reaffirming collaboration under the Colombo Security Conclave.

On the economic front, Prime Minister Modi noted that the proposed Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty could unlock new opportunities for both nations. He welcomed recent developments in the digital economy, particularly in tourism, highlighting agreements on UPI adoption, RuPay card acceptance, and local currency trade.

Modi also thanked Muizzu for strongly condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and standing in solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

Further cementing bilateral ties, both countries exchanged six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in key areas including fisheries and aquaculture, meteorology, digital public infrastructure, UPI, Indian pharmacopoeia, and a new concessional Line of Credit.

The Line of Credit, valued at ₹4,850 crore (approximately USD 550 million), is intended to support infrastructure development and related projects in the Maldives.