India Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens In Qatar, Directs All To Remain Indoors, Stay Away From Windows, Balconies

Doha: The Indian Embassy in Doha has issued an advisory for Indian nationals based in Qatar on Thursday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, urging them to strictly comply with safety directives issued by local authorities. The embassy said that it remains in close coordination with Qatari authorities and community leaders to safeguard the well-being of Indian nationals.

In a notice released on its official handle on social media platform X, the Embassy instructed that, in view of the prevailing security situation and following the release of a public notice by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior, all Indian citizens in the country should strictly adhere to instructions issued by Qatari authorities.

The embassy advised Indians to remain indoors and avoid all sorts of non-essential travel, asking them to step out only when absolutely necessary. It has also directed people to stay away from windows, balconies and other exposed areas within their place of residence. The advisory also urged the community to rely solely on official sources for updates and verified information.

Flights Remain Suspended, Embassy Releases 24x7 Helpline

The embassy further declared that it has a 24x7 helpline. The emergency contact numbers provided are +974 55647502 and +974 55362508. Queries may also be sent via email to cons.doha@mca.gov.in, it said.

The embassy said that flight operations at Hamad International Airport are temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Services operated by Qatar Airways and other carriers have also been stopped. According to the advisory, Qatar Airways has said it will issue its next update at 0900 hours (Doha time) on March 6, 2026. Passengers have been asked to stay in close contact with their respective airlines regarding rescheduling.

The embassy stated that it is working closely with Qatari authorities and community leaders to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

‘Automatic Relief Measures’ For Indians In Kuwait

In neighbouring Kuwait, the Indian Embassy highlighted emergency relief measures announced by Kuwaiti authorities under what they described as “exceptional circumstances.”