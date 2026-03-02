India Issues Security Advisory For Its Nationals in Qatar, Turkey, Syria After Iran Strikes

New Delhi: India has issued advisories for its nationals in Qatar, Turkey and Syria in view of the current regional security situation and flight disruptions, urging them to remain vigilant and stay in touch with the respective embassies and consulates for assistance following the Israel-US strike on Iran.

The Embassy of India in Doha announced that regular consular services would remain suspended on March 2 due to the "prevailing security situation."

In its advisory, the Embassy stated, "In view of the prevailing security situation, all Indian nationals residing in Qatar are requested to note that regular consular services at Embassy of India, Doha will remain closed on 2nd March 2026."

However, it clarified that emergency services would continue. "Embassy officials will be available for emergency services related to consular (passport, visa, attestation etc) and labour issues," the statement added.

The Embassy also shared its 24/7 helpline number +974-55647502 and email cons.doha@mea.gov.in for immediate assistance. It urged Indian nationals to follow its official social media accounts on Facebook and X for the latest updates.

The Consulate General of India in Turkey's Istanbul issued an advisory following cancellation and diversion of flights at Istanbul Grand Airport and Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The Consulate said it is "closely monitoring the situation arising from the cancellation and diversion of flights" at the two airports. It added that the mission "remains in constant communication with the concerned airlines as well as Indian passengers who may be affected."

Indian citizens were advised to "closely follow the instructions and advisories issued by the airlines and airport authorities." For assistance or emergencies, the Consulate shared its helpline number +90 541 238 5632 and email addresses admn.istanbul@mea.gov.in and protocol.istanbul@mea.gov.in.

Furthermore, in a separate advisory, the Embassy of India in Syria's Damascus cautioned Indian nationals in Syria in view of the "current regional situation."

"All Indian nationals in Syria are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and the Syrian Authorities," the Embassy said.

For emergency queries, Indian nationals in Syria have been asked to contact the mobile number +963-993385973. The Embassy also shared its website https://coidamascus.gov.in and email cons.damascus@mea.gov.in for further assistance.