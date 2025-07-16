India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

New Delhi: India has issued a travel advisory for Iran, urging Indians to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel to the country. The travel advisory from the Indian government comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indians already in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

In the travel advisory issued by the MEA, it has been suggested to Indian nationals to be careful, considering the evolving situation, before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran. The Indians are encouraged by the government to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities. Further, the Indians, who are already in Iran and wish to leave the country, have been suggested to avail themselves of commercial flight and ferry options, which are available at present.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also emphasised the importance of safety and security for its nationals in Iran, advising them to register with the Indian Embassy. The embassy advised Indians to register with the Indian Embassy to receive important safety and security updates. Further, the Indians in Iran have been urged to remain cautious and be aware of their surroundings, given the current security situation in Iran.

The travel advisory came up amid an escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel. The Indian government has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken steps to ensure the safety of its citizens in the region.

The recent tensions in the Middle East have also impacted air travel, with several airlines adjusting their schedules and routes.