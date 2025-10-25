India Lambastes Pakistan For 'Grave Human Rights' Violation, Calls J&K 'Inalienable'

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, urged Pakistan to end the "grave and ongoing human rights violations" in the areas illegally occupied by it, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he said,"Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India."

While the people in the region exercise their fundamental rights, such concepts are "alien" to Pakistan, Harish mentioned.

"We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan's military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources," he said during the open debate organised on the 80th UN Day.

The Indian envoy also stressed on the south Asian nation's commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', seeing the world as one family, and advocating for justice, dignity, and prosperity for all.

"This is not only an outlook that anchors our worldview, but also the reason why India has consistently advocated for justice, dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all societies and peoples. It is also the reason why India places its faith in multilateralism, international partnerships and cooperation," he said.

Highlighting the UN's role since its beginning, he said, this organisation has worked for decolonisation, and became a "beacon of hope for international peace and security."

"It has been instrumental in the emergence of new nation-states in the Global South; it drew up ambitious markers for economic growth, social development, and prosperity; it focused our minds on global challenges such as pandemics, countering terrorism and climate change," he added.