India Launches Massive Evacuation of Citizens From Iran As Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

Tehran: The Indian government has initiated a large-scale evacuation of its citizens from Iran, where over 10,000 Indians, including 1500 students, are stranded amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran. According to sources, the first batch of 100 Indian nationals is expected to cross into Armenia, marking the beginning of a difficult and unprecedented operation.

The evacuation effort comes after Tehran responded to New Delhi's request to provide safe passage for the stranded students. Iran has agreed to allow Indians to use its land borders to cross into Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan, given that the country's airspace remains closed due to the conflict.

As per reports, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has been making efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens, with the mission continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging with Indian students. "Relocation of students is expected to take place soon in Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tajrish and Urmia University of Medical Sciences near Iran’s border with Turkey and Azerbaijan," an official said.

The evacuation operation is expected to be one of the largest undertaken by the Indian government in recent years, with thousands of citizens stranded in various Iranian cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Qom, and Zahedan.

Meanwhile, several Indian students have reported being jolted awake by explosions and fear for their lives, with some taking shelter in basements to stay safe.

Iran Threatens More Painful Response

In the meantime, as the conflict escalates, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that Tehran would deliver "more painful" responses if the United States fails to restrain Israel in its attacks against Iran. "Should such violations repeat, Iran’s response will be even harsher," Pezeshkian said in a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariitq of Oman.

Netanyahu Doesn't Rule Out Plans To Kill Khamenei

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has avoided ruling out a possible strike on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying, "We're doing what we need to do." Netanyahu claimed that such an action could actually "end the conflict" rather than worsen it.