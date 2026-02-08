India, Malaysia Sign Key MoUs in Strategic Talks; PM Modi Announces UPI Rollout, New Consulate and Enhanced OCI Benefits

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held wide-ranging talks on 7–8 February 2026 during Modi’s official visit to Malaysia, leading to a series of agreements and announcements aimed at strengthening cooperation across trade, digital technology, education, culture and people-to-people ties. The visit marked an important step in boosting the India–Malaysia bilateral relationship, and several significant developments were announced during delegation-level talks and community events.

Modi’s two-day visit saw both leaders review the overall state of ties between India and Malaysia and discuss ways to deepen cooperation in key areas. Officials from both sides took part in delegation-level meetings on various sectors including digital innovation, economic links, defence, education and institutional cooperation.

A number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the talks. These agreements cover cooperation in areas such as digital payments, technology exchange, capacity building, education, scientific research, skill development and cultural ties. Leaders from both countries described the MoUs as steps that will give fresh momentum to collaborative efforts and benefit people in both nations.

A major focus of the visit was the strengthening of digital and financial cooperation between India and Malaysia. Prime Minister Modi announced that India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be introduced in Malaysia soon, enabling seamless digital payments across borders. The rollout of UPI in Malaysia is expected to benefit tourists, students, business travellers and migrant workers by making digital transactions easier, faster and more transparent. Officials said that UPI’s introduction in Malaysia will significantly enhance economic and financial ties between the two nations.

During the visit, both leaders also discussed ways to expand trade, attract investment, and promote cooperation in emerging sectors such as fintech, semiconductors and advanced technologies. They reviewed progress on existing partnerships and identified new areas where both countries could collaborate, with an emphasis on creating new opportunities for businesses and strengthening economic linkages.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, highlighting the historical, cultural and civilisational links between India and Malaysia. He spoke warmly of the contribution of the Indian community in Malaysia, which forms an important part of the country’s social fabric. Modi described the Indian diaspora as a “living bridge” that connects the two countries and helps strengthen people-to-people ties.

In his remarks, Modi announced that India will open a new Indian consulate in Malaysia, aimed at expanding diplomatic outreach and providing better consular services to Indian nationals and people of Indian origin living in the country. He said the new consulate would help enhance engagement with the local community and provide easier access to services for Indian travellers, students and workers.

Another major announcement during the community event was the expansion of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card benefits for Malaysian citizens of Indian origin. Modi said that the eligibility for OCI would be extended up to the sixth generation, a move expected to strengthen long-term cultural and familial ties between India and the Malaysian Indian community.

The Prime Minister also unveiled Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian students, aimed at supporting young people who wish to pursue higher education in India. The scholarships are part of India’s broader efforts to promote educational exchanges and provide opportunities for students to experience academic and cultural environments in both countries.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his interaction, welcomed PM Modi and reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with India. He highlighted the contributions of the Indian community towards Malaysia’s development and expressed confidence that the agreements and initiatives announced during the visit would strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, emphasising the importance of stability, prosperity and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. They reiterated their shared commitment to fostering peace, enhancing economic growth and supporting closer ties within frameworks such as ASEAN and other multilateral platforms.

Officials from both countries said that the MoUs signed during the visit and the initiatives announced would help lay a strong foundation for future cooperation. They noted that sectors such as digital payments, education, technology exchange, institutional cooperation and people-to-people engagement will be key drivers of sustained partnership between India and Malaysia.

As part of diplomatic engagements, both sides said they would continue consultations on trade and investment policies, regulatory cooperation and initiatives to facilitate smoother movement for business, tourism, education and cultural exchanges.