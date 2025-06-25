'India May Strike Again Within A Year’: Pakistan Oppn Leader Can’t Get Over Fear of Operation Sindoor | WATCH

'India May Strike Again Within A Year’: Pakistan Oppn Leader Can’t Get Over Fear of Operation Sindoor | Image: X

New Delhi: Haunted by the success of India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s political leadership appears rattled so much so that its Leader of the Opposition, Omar Ayub Khan, has openly expressed fears that New Delhi may strike again within a year.

Speaking at Pakistan parliament, Ayub raised serious concerns over India’s rapidly modernising defence forces and Pakistan’s inability to match pace.

“Compared to India’s modernisation drive, Pakistan is nowhere today,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader admitted.

India's Defence Surge Has Islamabad on Edge

India’s military investments ranging from next-gen missiles to drone warfare systems have sparked visible anxiety in Islamabad.

Ayub said that the growing gap in strategic capabilities was now too large to ignore.

Shehbaz Government Slammed for ‘Appeasement Diplomacy’

Ayub launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the country’s national security crisis.

“Instead of addressing the country’s security needs, the government is engaged in appeasement diplomacy,” he said, referring to Islamabad’s recent soft overtures toward Washington and regional players.

He also criticised the ruling coalition for its failure to prioritise defence funding, even as India’s military budget continues to break new records.