India, Pakistan Ceasefire To Continue, Army Says 'No Expiry Date'

The Indian Army has stated that there is no “expiry date” for the ceasefire deal with Pakistan.

The discussion on the same was held during the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks between India and Pakistan on May 12, during which both sides finalized an agreement to continue the ceasefire.

The Army has dismissed reports suggesting that significant ceasefire talks between India and Pakistan were scheduled for today, confirming that no DGMO-level discussions are planned for the day.

Reiterating its commitment to the ceasefire agreement, the Army emphasized that the understanding reached on May 12 remains in effect without a fixed end date.

"According to the Indian Army, no DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as the continuation of a break in hostilities as decided in the DGMOs interaction of 12th May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it," news agency ANI reported.

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, the current ceasefire arrangement between the two nuclear-armed nations does not end on May 18.

During the May 12 DGMO talks, both sides agreed not to fire a single shot or undertake any aggressive or hostile actions against each other. They also pledged to consider immediate measures to reduce troop presence along the borders and in forward areas.

Planned, Trained & Executed, Justice Served: Indian Army on Operation Sindoor