India Reaffirms Commitment to Ties as Jaishankar Wishes Bahrain on National Day

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended warm greetings to Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the government and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the country's National Day.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said India remains committed to strengthening its long-standing partnership with Bahrain.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Government & people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on their National Day. Reaffirm commitment to strengthening our long-standing partnership."

The message comes a month after Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with Al Zayani on November 16, during which the two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bahrain. They also exchanged views on key regional and global developments.

Advertisement

"Good to speak with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain over phone. Discussed ways to further deepen our longstanding multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments," Jaishankar had said in his post at the time.

India and Bahrain share close and friendly ties, supported by regular high-level engagements, growing trade and investment, and cooperation in areas such as energy, defence and people-to-people contacts.

Advertisement

Earlier in November, the Bahraini Foreign Minister visited India and co-chaired the Fifth India-Bahrain High Joint Commission with Jaishankar. During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress towards setting up a Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment and discussed the start of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).