‘India's Oil Import Policy Guided by Interests of Indian Consumer’: MEA Responds to Trump's Russian Oil Claim

In response to US President Donald Trump’s recent assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised India would stop purchasing Russian oil, the Indian government on Wednesday reiterated that its energy sourcing decisions are guided strictly by national priorities.



Energy Security Over External Pressures



In response to comments on India’s energy sourcing, official spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.”



He said, “Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.”



On US President Donald Trump claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India will stop buying oil from Russia, Jaiswal said, “Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing.”



The statement underlines India’s stance that energy decisions are made independently, reflecting domestic needs and market realities rather than external expectations.

Trump Claims on Russia Oil



"I wasn't happy that India was buying oil, and today Modi assured me they will stop purchasing oil from Russia," Trump told reporters at a White House event. He explained that India couldn’t immediately halt shipments, describing it as "a bit of a process," but added, "that process will be over soon."

