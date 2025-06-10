India's Conflict Is With Terrorism, Will Hunt Down Terrorists Wherever They Are, Including in Pakistan: EAM S Jaishankar Issues Stern Warning

In a stern warning to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that India’s conflict is with terrorism, and if attacked, India will "hunt down" terrorists wherever they may be, including within Pakistan.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Jaishankar clarified that terrorism is not a India-Pakistan issue, but tensions arise solely due to the neighboring country’s support for terrorism.

Reiterating India’s zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the External Affairs Minister emphasized that India will continue to take retaliatory measures as long as cross-border terrorism persists, implicitly pointing to Pakistan’s role in harboring terrorists.

When asked whether military action between India and Pakistan would persist amid ongoing tensions, Jaishankar responded, "This is about terrorism. It has become an India–Pakistan issue because Pakistan harbors and supports terrorists (from Lashkar-e-Taiba). The conflict is between India and terrorism, not with a specific country. The most recent attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir (on April 22), but others have occurred elsewhere, like the 2008 Mumbai attacks. This is not a dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir—we simply have zero tolerance for terrorism."

"And if terrorists attack India, we will hunt them down wherever they are, including in Pakistan. We have been very clear: as long as cross-border terrorism continues, we will retaliate and take all measures necessary for our self-defence. It’s a basic duty to our people," he added.

World's Response to Operation Sindoor

Acknowledging the international response to India’s Operation Sindoor, a countermeasure to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he noted, "There was widespread international understanding of our response to that attack. The UN Security Council called for accountability and justice. That is exactly what we pursued on May 7 by striking terrorist bases."

On China's Support For Pakistan

When asked about China’s support for Pakistan amid ongoing Indo-Pak tensions, Jaishankar said, "They have had close ties for decades. But on an issue like terrorism, you cannot afford ambiguity or double standards. In the end, it’s a problem that concerns all of us."

On Possibility of Improved India-China Relations

Regarding the prospect of improved India–China relations, the External Affairs Minister described it as a “step-by-step” process.