India's 'Reform Express' Will Not Stop, It Will Continue To Run: PM Modi At 'Bharat Innovates' In France

Nice: Highlighting India’s dramatic transformation into a global powerhouse for technology and entrepreneurship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Sunday that India's "reform express" is unstoppable and will continue to push boundaries to accelerate economic growth, investment, and global development.

India is emerging as a contributor of solutions to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and noted that innovation, technology and the aspirations of the country's youth are driving India's transformation and shaping the future.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 here along with French President Emmanuel Macron, said there are a few relations that are driven by shared vision, besides shared interests, and India-France relations are one such example.

"Different countries across the world trade with each other and also strike strategic partnerships with each other. But there are a few relations which are driven by shared vision, besides shared interests. India-France relations are one such relationship," he said.

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"This relationship has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values and shared vision. Based on this relationship, we have launched new initiatives and guided new ideas in the past few years. We have also made every effort to find solutions to global challenges. Be it International Solar Alliance, AI-related dialogues, or our partnership from security to sustainability - meaning, our two nations have worked together in finding solutions to challenges related to humanity. In February this year, the India-France Year of Innovation was started. I am delighted that today we are inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' with France," he added.



Addressing an elite gathering of global investors, entrepreneurs, and tech leaders at the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, France, PM Modi emphasised that the country has entered a definitive era of structural upgrades and delivery-focused governance.

“India’s 'reform express' will not stop; it will continue to run. The country is moving forward with scale and speed, backed by sustained structural changes to boost growth, simplify businesses, and nurture global breakthroughs.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The three-day maiden global edition of the summit, jointly inaugurated by PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, serves as a major milestone for the India-France Year of Innovation.

The event has brought together over 120 premier Indian deep-tech startups, leading academic institutions like the IITs, and more than 500 venture capitalists and global CEOs across 13 critical frontier sectors.

Bharat Innovates 2026 features about 120 Indian innovators, nearly 15 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and over 500 investors, including leading corporates and venture capital firms, along with global CEOs and industry leaders.

The event covers 13 key sectors such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, highlighting India's growing innovation and Deep Tech ecosystem.

PM Modi said earlier that the landmark event, being held against the backdrop of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect India's most promising start-ups with global investment and serve as a major accelerator for innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem," he said.