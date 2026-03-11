India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Madagascar After Cyclone Devastation

New Delhi: India has extended humanitarian assistance to Madagascar following widespread devastation caused by tropical cyclones Fytia and Gezani earlier this year, reaffirming its support for the island nation during the ongoing relief efforts. An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying relief supplies landed in Antananarivo with a total of 30 tonnes of assistance, including 12 tonnes of medical aid and 18 tonnes of disaster relief material. The consignment was dispatched to help authorities and humanitarian agencies support communities affected by the cyclones.

The aid package includes essential items such as life-saving medicines, surgical supplies, tents, water storage tanks, dignity kits and ready-to-eat meals. These supplies are aimed at addressing immediate humanitarian needs and providing support to people impacted by the disaster.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the latest assistance reflects India's continued engagement with Madagascar and its willingness to support affected populations during times of crisis. "India stands in solidarity with the people of Madagascar. Following the widespread devastation caused by Tropical Cyclones Fytia and Gezani earlier this year, India dispatched humanitarian assistance to support ongoing relief efforts," the statement said.

"An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying 12 tonnes of medical aid and 18 tonnes of disaster relief material landed in Antananarivo," it added. "The consignment includes life-saving medicines, surgical supplies, tents, water storage tanks, dignity kits, and ready-to-eat meals providing critical support to affected communities," the statement further said.

The delivery of relief materials comes after Madagascar faced extensive damage due to the tropical cyclones that struck the country earlier this year, destroying homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods in several regions. Natural disasters frequently affect the island nation in the Indian Ocean, making international assistance crucial during emergency response operations.

India's humanitarian outreach forms part of its broader commitment to assisting partner countries during natural disasters and crises. Through such relief missions, India has regularly provided aid to nations affected by cyclones, earthquakes, floods and other emergencies under its policy of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).