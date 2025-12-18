India Shuts Down Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh's Khuna, Rajshahi Due To Protests

Dhaka, Bangladesh: India has shut down visa application centres in Khulna and Rajshahi in Bangladesh due to anti-India protests, an official of the High Commission of India in Dhaka said on Thursday.

"There were protests in Khulna and Rajshahi today. Whenever the security situation turns bad, we are forced to shut down. We have shut down visa centres in Khulna and Rajshahi," an official at the High Commission of India in Dhaka told ANI.

"We have resumed the visa application centre in Dhaka," he added.

In Rajshahi, the anti-Indian hegemony platform "July 36 Mancha" organised a march toward the Indian Assistant High Commission.

On Thursday at around 12:30 pm (local time), the march began from Bhadra Mor in the city and proceeded toward the office of the Indian Assistant High Commission. However, the programme was disrupted midway due to police obstruction.

As per the prior announcement, when the march started, police stopped the procession by setting up barricades about 100 metres before the Assistant High Commission office.

The participants then staged a sit-in in front of the barricades and requested permission to move forward. Similar protests have also been called in Khulna.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Police had stopped a group of protesters marching towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka's Gulshan area, demanding the return of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled during and after the July uprising last year, according to The Daily Star.

The protest followed threats against Indian diplomats, prompting India to summon Bangladesh's envoy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it expects Bangladesh's interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in the country in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

The protest comes amid heightened concerns in New Delhi about the security environment in Bangladesh.

The MEA had summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, and apprised him of India's strong concerns, particularly regarding the activities of extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka.

"India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," the MEA said.