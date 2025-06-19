‘India Struck Nur Khan, Shorkot Airbases in Operation Sindoor’: Pak Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Makes Shocking Admission | WATCH

Dar revealed that India had specifically targeted the Nur Khan and Shorkot airbases on the night of May 6-7, as Pakistan was preparing for a retaliatory strike. | Image: AP

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister, Ishaq Dar, has confirmed that India carried out strikes on key Pakistani airbases during the recent military conflict under Operation Sindoor.

Indian Strikes on Nur Khan and Shorkot Airbases

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Dar revealed that India had specifically targeted the Nur Khan and Shorkot airbases on the night of May 6-7, as Pakistan was preparing for a retaliatory strike.

Dar’s admission confirms that the Indian Air Force had launched precise airstrikes on critical military installations in Pakistan.

Dar also revealed that Saudi Prince Faisal bin Salman had intervened directly during the conflict.

According to Dar, the Saudi royal had called him multiple times to inquire about the possibility of de-escalation, offering to relay a message to India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar.

"Saudi Prince Faisal bin Salman called and asked if I was authorized to tell Jaishankar that Pakistan is ready to stop," Dar said, explaining the intensity of the diplomatic efforts during the crisis. The prince reportedly called Dar 20 to 25 times.

Dar’s comments suggest that Pakistan sought international mediation not only from the United States but also from Saudi Arabia to prevent further military escalation and restore calm.

The situation became even more critical when General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of India’s missile strikes on the Nur Khan Airbase in the early hours of May 10. Sharif, speaking at a ceremony at the Pakistan Monument, recalled that he had received the alarming news around 2:30 a.m. from General Munir, who used secure communication channels to inform him of the escalation.

US President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation, claiming once again the credit for preventing the war between India and Pakistan. Speaking on the matter, Trump said, “I stopped the war. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with PM Modi. I stopped the war between Pakistan and India.”