Operation Sindoor 2.0: India Targets Air Defence Units Across Pakistan, 'Neutralises' System at Lahore | WATCH

Operation Sindoor: In a proportionate response to Pakistan’s overnight aggression, India’s Armed Forces launched targeted strikes on Air Defence Radars and systems across multiple locations in Pakistan, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

‘Same Domain, Same Intensity’

In an official statement, the Defence Ministry asserted that India’s counter-response matched Pakistan’s provocation in “the same domain and with the same intensity.” “It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system in Lahore has been neutralised, and that Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC),” the Ministry said.

Pakistani Shelling Escalates Along LoC

The Defence Ministry confirmed that Pakistan has been using mortars and heavy-calibre artillery to target civilian and military areas across Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Widespread Drone and Missile Attacks on Indian Cities Foiled

According to the Defence Ministry, Pakistan launched a coordinated attack on the intervening night of May 7–8.

“Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj,” said the ministry.

Russian-made S-400 Neutralised Lahore’s Air Defence System

The drones and missiles were successfully neutralised by the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid, supported by the Russia-manufactured S-400 Triumf air defence systems. Known for their advanced capabilities, the S-400 systems can detect and engage aerial threats at distances of up to 600 kilometers.