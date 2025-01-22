India To Take Back 18,000 Nationals From US to Placate Trump Amid Trade Concerns? What We Know

New Delhi: India may be ready to take a major step as Donald Trump assumes duties as the 47th US President at the White House. According to reports, India is set to take back 18,000 Indian nationals living in the United States, to placate Trump amid trade concerns. Here's what we know so far…

Sources who spoke to Bloomberg said that with Trump becoming the US President, India has identified a total of 18,000 emigrants who have been illegally living in the United States and it intends to take them back. This step is being taken to ease Trump's pressures and placate him amid the trade concerns.

As per the sources who informed Bloomberg, the government of India is collaborating with the US authorities and identifying Indian nationals who have been living illegally in the US, in order to deport them.

India Planning Deportation of Indians Living Illegally in US? What We Know

As per reports, this step by India is to show the country's eagerness and willingness to work in alignment with Donald Trump and his new administration and policies. The deportation will also protect the legal immigration visas for Indian citizens.

According to the Bloomberg report, while 18,000 Indian nationals have been identified, the actual number of those living in the United States illegally is much higher. Pew Research Center says that over seven lakh Indians are living in the country illegally, third largest group after Mexico and El Salvador.

India's Step To Ease Trade Concerns After Trump Becomes President?

The deportation of Indian nationals is being describe as a bid to placate Trump after the US President threatened of steep trade tariffs for the country as part of his America-first policy despite sharing a close relationship with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is avoiding trade conflicts with the United States and deportation is a step in that direction.

‘As Part of India-US Cooperation on Migration and Mobility…’

There has been no official statement regarding the same by India or the United States but MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did issue a statement on India working with the US to tackle the problem of illegal immigration. Jaiswal said, “As part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility, both sides are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration. This is being done to create more avenues for legal migration from India to the US.”

Trump Bans Illegal Immigration, Orders Mass Deportations on Day 1 as US President

President Donald Trump rolled out a blueprint to beef up security at the southern border in a series of executive orders that began taking effect soon after his inauguration Monday, making good on his defining political promise to crack down on immigration and marking another wild swing in White House policy on the divisive issue.

Some of the orders revive priorities from his first administration that his predecessor had rolled back, including forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico and finishing the border wall. Others launched sweeping new strategies, like an effort to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in America and ending use of a Biden-era app used by nearly a million migrants to enter America.

But in a concrete sign of how the changes quickly played out, migrants who had appointments to enter the U.S. using the CBP One app saw them canceled minutes after Trump was sworn in, and Mexico agreed to allow people seeking U.S. asylum to remain south of the American border while awaiting their court cases.

“I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places in which they came,” Trump said in his inauguration speech to thunderous applause.