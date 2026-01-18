India-US Partnership Is Growing Across Trade, Technology: US Envoy

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Sunday concluded his 'successful' visit to Mumbai, highlighting the growing partnership between India and the United States across trade, technology, education, energy and resilient supply chains. In a post on X, he said, "Wrapping up a very successful trip to Mumbai! Great meetings with Devendra Fadnavis, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Tata Companies N Chandrasekaran, executives from India's pharmaceutical sector, and religious faith leaders.

We're building strong momentum across trade, technology, education, energy, and resilient supply chains as the US-India partnership continues to grow!" Earlier on Saturday, Gor visited the iconic Gateway of India during his visit to Mumbai and urged people to discover the splendour of the city. In a post on X, he posted his picture with the Gateway of India in the backdrop and said, "Discover the enchanting beauty of Mumbai - a vibrant tapestry of bustling streets, iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, and the sparkling Arabian Sea. Everyone must visit to feel its magic!"

On Saturday, Ambassador Gor met Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. The two leaders discussed strategic priorities to build the relationship across areas such as trade, entertainment, tech and manufacturing. CM Fadnavis said on Saturday that he shared some of the flagship and strategic initiatives, including Navi Mumbai International Education City. Both sides agreed to work more closely to deepen the US-Maharashtra partnership.

Earlier, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday held talks with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra to discuss increased cooperation, particularly in the technology sector. In a post on social media platform X, Gor said, "Very much enjoyed meeting RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. We discussed areas of increased cooperation, including new state-of-the-art U.S. technology."

Gor also met N Chandrasekaran, the Chairperson of the Tata Companies, during his visit to India. In a post on X, he said, "I had a productive meeting with N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, a conglomerate with an impressive 150-year-old legacy and a significant footprint in the United States."