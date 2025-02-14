‘India-US Ties Equal 11, Not 2’: PM Modi Pushes Powerful Equation In America

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the White House on Thursday to Meet President Donald Trump, stressed the strength of the India-US partnership, citing the two nations’ democratic values. Emphasising that the United States, being the oldest democracy in the world, and India, being the largest democracy in the world, PM Modi asserted that the two nations’ partnership makes 11 and not 2. He stated, "US is the world's oldest democracy and India is the world's largest democracy. When India and the US come together, we make 1+1 =11, not 2.”

Talking about the importance of the India-US partnership, Prime Minister Modi stated, "We will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the same bond, same trust, and the same excitement."

Prime Minister Modi’s statement during the joint statement with President Trump underscored the potential for mutual growth and progress between the two nations.

Addressing Trump, PM Modi expressed his admiration for the US President's commitment to US national interests. "I appreciate that he always keeps the national interest supreme. Like President Trump, it is a great fortune for me to keep the interests of India supreme and work," the PM said.

Vision for India's Future

The prime minister drew parallels between Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan and India's aspirations. "When we talk about President Trump, one has to talk about making America great again. Similarly, in India we have the resolve of 1.4 million people of India to make our country a developed country, by 2047," He said.

PM Modi Congratulates President Trump