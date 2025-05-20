com score card
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 20th 2025, 14:22 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Updates: 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra China Visit, Bangladesh Application Under Scanner

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence officials are closely examining the case of Jyoti Malhotra

Reported by: Republic World
'Spy' Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra
India vs Pak: 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's visit to China and her visa application to Bangladesh are under scrutiny after investigators accessed relevant documents from the Bangladesh High Commission.

Jyoti is currently being jointly interrogated by the Hisar Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence. Officials are closely examining her financial records and frequent trips abroad, which they believe may be connected to her alleged activities.

New Revelations in 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Case

India vs Pak: Jyoti Malhotra, who had travelled to Pakistan and China, was also preparing to go to Bangladesh. Authorities have found her visa application for Bangladesh. The reason behind her travels is currently being investigated.

Published May 20th 2025, 14:19 IST