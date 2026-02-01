Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump's Big Claim Ahead Of Union Budget 2026

Updated 1 February 2026 at 08:58 IST

'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump's Big Claim Ahead Of Union Budget 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said India will buy Venezuelan oil, as opposed to purchasing oil from Iran. Trump's comment came a day after the United States told Delhi it could soon resume purchases of Venezuelan oil to help replace imports of Russian oil

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Donald trump
Donald Trump | Image: AP

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said India will buy Venezuelan oil, as opposed to purchasing oil from Iran.

"We've already made that deal, the concept of the deal," Trump told reporters while on Air Force One, en route to Florida from Washington, D.C.

Trump's comment came a day after the United States told Delhi it could soon resume purchases of Venezuelan oil to help replace imports of Russian oil, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. effort to supply Venezuelan crude to India comes as Washington seeks to reduce the oil revenue that is funding Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on countries buying Venezuelan oil, including India, in March last year.

Trump also said on Saturday that China was also welcome to make a deal with the U.S. to buy Venezuelan oil.

Advertisement

Also read: US Pitches Venezuelan Crude Oil to India as Its Russian Oil Imports Fall, Sources Say
 

Published By : Anushka De

Published On: 1 February 2026 at 08:58 IST