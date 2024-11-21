Published 06:49 IST, November 21st 2024
Indian Ambassador to US Meets Top American Lawmakers to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra has begun meeting top American lawmakers to strengthen the India-US relationship
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra has begun meeting top American lawmakers to strengthen the India-US relationship | Image: PTI
