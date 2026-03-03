Indian American Among Two Killed In Texas Shooting

Texas: An Indian American has been identified as one of the victims of the shooting outside a bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, when a gunman opened fire, killing 2 and injuring 14 others.

The Officials have identified the victims as Indian American Savitha Shan (21) and Ryder Harrington (19). The gunman was also killed in an exchange of fire with police.

In a press conference on Monday, Police Chief Lisa Davis said that she did not know if Shan and Harrington attended any local colleges, but several online reports indicated that Shan was a student at the University of Texas at Austin and Harrington was a student at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation into the mass shooting. According to officials, there were indicators on the suspect and in his vehicle suggesting a "potential nexus to terrorism," though investigators cautioned that it remains too early to determine the motive, CBS News reported.

Advertisement

FBI Acting Special Agent Alex Doran said during a Sunday briefing that authorities are probing all possible angles, including whether the suspect may have self-radicalised, CBS News reported.

Sharing a post on X, FBI San Antonio expressed condolences to the victims of the Austin bar shooting and confirmed that federal authorities are assisting in the ongoing investigation. The FBI further confirmed that its Joint Terrorism Task Force is working closely with the Austin Police Department to probe the incident that took place in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

In its statement, the FBI wrote, "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and thank the Austin Police Department for their swift response in addressing the threat. The FBI responded alongside the Austin Police Department to the shooting that occurred early this morning in the 600 block of Rio Grande St. in Austin, Texas, deploying multiple resources, including our Evidence Response Team. Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is jointly investigating this incident in close coordination with the Austin Police Department. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be shared as updates become available. If you have any information that may assist with this investigation, please contact the FBI at http://tips.fbi.govor call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324)."

Multiple US officials identified the suspect as Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalised American citizen born in Senegal. Sources told CBS News that the suspect was 53 years old and had arrived in the United States in 2006 before becoming a citizen in 2013. He reportedly spent time in New York before relocating to Texas. Investigators believe he acted alone, CBS News reported.

Police said the shooting occurred at Buford's, a beer garden located in Austin's entertainment district. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis stated that officers received a call at 1:39 am, reporting a man shooting at the establishment. Within 57 seconds, paramedics and officers were on the scene and began treating victims, Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said.

Sources indicated that the gunman drove around the block in an SUV before opening fire from the vehicle's open window at patrons seated outside the bar. He then exited the SUV and continued shooting while walking up the street, CBS News reported.

Responding police officers fatally shot him. Authorities recovered a handgun and a rifle at the scene, while multiple weapons were found inside the SUV, CBS News reported.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect had prior mental episodes in Austin, and investigators are examining whether he was influenced by extremist ideology or had any links to international terrorism. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said its National Counterterrorism Center is coordinating with the FBI and local authorities to assess any potential foreign ties.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has directed the Texas Military Department to activate service members under Operation Fury Shield and increase patrols and surveillance in downtown Austin's 6th Street District, CBS News reported.

"Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night's attack in Austin. Cecilia and I pray for them, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured," Abbott said, adding that the state would respond with "decisive and overwhelming force" to any threats.

US Senator Ted Cruz said that authorities "don't know for sure" whether the shooting was related to terrorism.