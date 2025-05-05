Indian Community Outraged Over 'Leave Canada' Warning from Khalistanis in Mega Anti-Hindu Rally

The Indian community in Canada is outraged after pro-Khalistani supporters called for the removal of Hindus from the country during a Nagar Kirtan event in the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday.

The Nagar Kirtan, a religious procession, began in the town of Malton and proceeded to the Rexdale area in Toronto.

Banners with pro-Khalistan slogans were seen during the procession. However, it is unclear whether the individuals displaying these banners were affiliated with the event organizers.

The Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organization representing the Hindu community in Canada, strongly condemned the call by "Khalistani extremists" to expel 800,000 Hindus to India during the Kirtan.

"Such statements foster division and spread hate against Hindu Canadians. The Nagar Kirtan is meant to unite people of all faiths, reflecting the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, and should never be misused for political provocation or exclusionary rhetoric," the Foundation said in a post on the social media platform X.

The organization also urged political leaders across party lines to denounce such hate speech.

"The silence of many political leaders in response to these hateful remarks must be recognized as implicit consent. It is the duty of all MPs and MPPs, regardless of party affiliation, to take a stand against this divisiveness and reaffirm Canada’s commitment to religious harmony and inclusivity," the Foundation stated in the post.

"A civilized society cannot tolerate hate-mongering and attempts to fracture our diverse communities. We urge Canadians to hold politicians accountable—asking them what legacy they wish to leave for future generations," the post added.

The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce also condemned what it described as "Hinduphobia," saying, "There are 800,000 Hindus and over 1.86 million Indo-Canadians in Canada. The call at today’s Nagar Kirtans in Malton and Etobicoke clearly targeted Hindus."

"History teaches us that calls for mass expulsion lead to unthinkable acts. This dangerous rhetoric must be denounced by all leaders," the organization stated in its X post.

Hindus have been repeatedly targeted by pro-Khalistani supporters in Canada.