Indian Construction Site In Iraq Captures Sky Dazzling Iran's Missile Barrage Launch Towards Israel

World News: On Monday morning, Iran launched barrage of missiles towards Israel, after escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The strike was reportedly a retaliation for previous Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites.

Amid the chaos, a video of the attack was recorded at an Indian construction site in Iraq by workers who were present at the location. The footage captures the moment of impact, showing explosions lighting up the sky and the immediate aftermath of the strike.

Witnesses at the site described the scene as intense and alarming, with shockwaves felt across the area.

The attack comes as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to rise, with both sides engaging in military actions. Reports indicate that Iranian missiles targeted key locations in Israel.

The video recorded by Indian workers, provides a rare first-hand perspective of the strike.

Meanwhile sirens keep sounding across northern Israel following barrage of Iranian missiles.

In retaliation Israeli Air Force conducted a precise strike based on intelligence targeting a communication center that was being used for military purposes by the Iranian Armed Forces.

The building was used by the Iranian Armed Forces under the guise of civilian activity, covering up the military use of the center's infrastructure and assets.