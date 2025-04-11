Indian Consulate In Melbourne Vandalised, Graffiti Discovered At Front Entrance

The Indian Consulate in Melbourne was vandalized with graffiti at its entrance early on April 10, probe underway. | Image: x

New Delhi: The Indian Consulate in Melbourne, Australia, was vandalized early on April 10, with graffiti discovered at the front entrance of the diplomatic building, local media reports confirm.

The Honorary Consulate, located at 344 St Kilda Road, was attacked by unidentified miscreants, according to reports. The incident occurred around 1 am, though the exact timing remains under investigation.

The Victoria Police quoted by The Australia Today confirmed that the graffiti appeared overnight, likely between the night of April 9 and the early hours of April 10.

"Officers believe the front entry of the building was graffitied overnight. An investigation into the damage remains ongoing,” he said.

Although the consulate officials have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, local media reports suggest the matter has been escalated to top Victorian officials and the Indian High Commission in Canberra.

Not The First Time

Back in 2024, two Hindu temples in Canberra one in Florey and another in Mawson were vandalized and broken into. The perpetrators tampered with donation boxes and stole items from one of the temples.