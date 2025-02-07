Published 09:24 IST, February 7th 2025
Indian Deportee’s Video from Panama Jungle Shows Donkey Route to Enter the US
A video surfaced showing people navigating the jungle route in Panama, commonly known as the “Donkey Route,” on their way to the US.
After over 200 Indians were deported from the US on Wednesday, a video surfaced showing an Indian man capturing scenes of people navigating the jungle route in Panama, commonly known as the “Donkey Route,” on their way to the US.
The video reveals men, women, and children camping in the dense forest of Panama. It shows individuals sitting in the mud, some wearing rubber boots, while women hold infants in their laps as they set up tents. Others are seen wearing raincoats, battling a heavy downpour in the jungle.
The footage highlights Indians constructing tents in the forest, with families braving muddy conditions. Women can be seen caring for their infants amidst the harsh environment.
Reports indicate that the group traveled across Central America, aided by ‘agents’ who helped guide them towards the U.S. They passed through Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala before attempting to cross into Mexico, eventually reaching the U.S. border.
