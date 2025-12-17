Indian Embassy in Dhaka Targeted By Bangladeshi Group

A Bangladeshi group targeted the Indian embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shocking visuals from the scene have surfaced as protesters from a group linked to the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh marched toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, clashing with police barricades.

In recent days, threats have been issued against India and Indian diplomats, prompting India to summon Bangladesh's High Commissioner and express concerns over security.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah and apprised him of India's strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

According to an MEA statement, the Bangladesh High Commissioner's attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka.

The MEA said, "India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents."

"India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," the MEA added.

The MEA further said that it expected the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

The summons come on the heels of events like the anti-India rhetoric by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah who had made a public speech threatening to isolate the Seven Sisters and providing refuge to Northeast separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. Abdullah is known for his strong anti-India stand.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Victory Day was celebrated with a cultural program at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Delhi, India. High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah emphasised Bangladesh's commitment to fulfilling its people's aspirations, particularly those of the younger generation, and highlighted the country's young population.

Hamidullah stressed that Bangladesh and India share a mutually beneficial relationship, with a focus on prosperity, peace, and regional security. He noted the two countries' mutual interdependence, underscoring the importance of their partnership.

He said, "The whole of Bangladesh, and all of us, are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our people, especially the younger generation. We have a very young demography... We believe our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region."