Indian Embassy In Dublin Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens In Ireland Amid Rise In Attacks

Dublin: The Indian Embassy in Dublin has issued a public advisory for Indians following a surge in physical attacks targeting Indian nationals in Ireland. The Embassy has urged Indians in Ireland to exercise caution and take necessary precautions for their personal safety. The advisory comes after a recent incident involving Santosh Yadav, an Indian-origin entrepreneur who was brutally assaulted by a group of teenagers in Dublin.

Reportedly, Santosh Yadav's harrowing experience has brought attention to the growing concern for the safety of Indians in Ireland. According to Santosh Yadav's account on LinkedIn, he was attacked without provocation near his apartment by six teenagers who snatched his glasses, broke them, and then beat him relentlessly, leaving him bleeding on the pavement. Santosh suffered severe injuries, including a fractured cheekbone, and was rushed to Blanchardstown Hospital.

Embassy's Response And Advisory

The Embassy of India in Dublin has taken swift action, advising all Indian citizens in Ireland to be vigilant and take reasonable precautions to ensure their safety. "There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently," the advisory stated. The advisory further read, "The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned in Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours."

For Indians in distress, the Embassy has provided emergency contact details: Phone - 0899423734 and email - cons.dublin@mea.gov.in. The Embassy stated that the officials are working closely with Irish authorities to address the safety concerns of Indian nationals and ensure their well-being.

The recent attacks have raised concerns about racially motivated violence in Ireland. Santosh Yadav alleged that the attack on him was part of a growing pattern of racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities in Dublin. "This is not an isolated incident," Yadav said. He added, "Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin - on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets. Yet, the government is silent. There is no action being taken against these perpetrators."